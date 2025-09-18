Explore adventures beyond digital world, aspire to join armed forces: CDS tells school children

Ranchi, Sep 18 (PTI) Step beyond mobile screens and the digital world, and embark on an adventurous journey to places that no amount of money can ensure, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan told a group of school children on Thursday, as he exhorted them to aspire to join the armed forces.

"Join the forces, not just to serve, but to see the world in ways no one else can. Embrace a life of purpose, discipline and unmatched adventure,” he said during an interaction with children from 36 schools at the Raj Bhavan here.

“Instead of being glued to your mobile screens, step beyond the digital world and experience the living, breathing geography, history and diversity of India - something no amount of money can buy," Gen Chauhan said.

Serving the nation becomes a journey of discovering it, he said.

The top army general said unique experiences await like Lungwa, a remote village where the mukhiya's house sits partly in Nagaland and partly in Myanmar, to Dong in Arunachal Pradesh – the easternmost village where India sees its first sunrise.

India's vastness comes alive through the eyes of a soldier, he said.

"These are the places where cultures converge, borders breathe, the real India unfolds," said Gen Chauhan.

In Lohit Valley, at Parshuram Kund, amidst difficult terrain and sacred rivers, lies the vision of building a strategic railway line. From Moreh to Tamenglong in Manipur, one can witness a confluence of communities - Meiteis, Kukis, Nagas, and even Tamil-origin families tracing back to a shared history when Burma (now Myanmar) was once part of British India, he said.

In the remote interiors of Arunachal Pradesh, the Adi tribe speaks of spirituality rooted not just in religion, but in elemental forces – the sun and moon symbolising the omnipresence of divinity – he remarked.

Gen Chauhan said that in Tawang stands the birthplace of the Sixth Dalai Lama, a region steeped in Buddhist tradition and strategic significance that many do not know.

In the heights of Ladakh, one can roam the rare double-humped camels of Nubra, and nestled in the Gurez Valley are communities like Gurjars and Baltis – living examples of India's rich ethnic fabric.

"You cannot buy these experiences," the CDS said, noting that no matter how much one spends, these are stories only the uniform can give.

He emphasised that while the army, navy, and the air force operate in distinct domains, they are united by a common purpose: to protect, serve and reflect the spirit of India.

"Every service has its own glory, but together, we are one force. And, we remain always motivated." He said the armed forces earned people’s respect due to their consistent efforts to protect the nation.

"The confidence, love and respect ordinary Indians place in their defenders is both humbling and strengthening. It's this confidence that keeps the forces going. Your love, your belief - it matters," Gen Chauhan said.

"In the force, we don't just train to fight. We train to understand our country, its people, its landscapes, and its soul. To truly know India, wear the uniform," he added. PTI NAM RBT