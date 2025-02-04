Explore option of CSR funds for protection of heritage: Par panel recommendation to Akademis

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) A parliamentary committee has recommended to National Akademis to explore the option of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for protection of national heritage, art and culture, including restoration of buildings and sites of historical importance and works of art.

A report on "Action Taken by the government on the recommendations/observations of the Committee contained in its Three Hundred Fifty- First Report on the subject 'Functioning of National Akademis and other Cultural Institutions'" was presented in Parliament on Monday.

In its report, the panel has also suggested that "one Member of Parliament should be included on the Governing Board" of each of the cultural institutions on the lines of All India Institute of Medical Sciences and other such institutions, to assist the working of Akademis, and to provide ground reports to the Akademis.

The Culture Ministry had told the panel that the Akademis invite nominations from states and Union Territories for its General Council. It is purely a "prerogative of states and UTs to nominate legislature or Member of Parliament". The recommendation of the Committee will be placed for approval while formulating new constitutions and governing boards, the ministry added.

The panel in its report also said it felt that "little has been done in engaging the private sector" and there is still a wider scope for exploration in this field.

Private partners can provide financial support through sponsorships, grants, donations, or investments. Private partners can also provide expertise, resources, and technical assistance to the Akademis. Collaboration with private partners in the co-creation and co-production of programmes, exhibitions, festivals, or other cultural events can bring diverse perspectives, innovative ideas, and broader networks to the cultural Akademis, the report said.

The ministry said the Akademis have started implementing PPP (public-private-partnership) projects in collaboration with the private organisations, institutions, state Akademis, governments, artistic societies and other Akademis, though on a small canvas. However, they are continuously making efforts to involve more participation by private partners in the field of academic and cultural programmes, it said.

The panel said it appreciates the efforts made by the Akademis in organising various cultural programmes and events to achieve their mandate to preserve and promote the diverse cultures and art forms of the country.

The Committee has recommended the Akademis to explore the option of CSR funds available for "protection of national heritage, art and culture including restoration of buildings and sites of historical importance and works of art; setting up public libraries; promotion and development of traditional arts and handicrafts," as provided in clause (v) of Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Section 135, it said.

The panel also recommended that some portion of the CSR fund may be "mandatorily earmarked" for the development and promotion of culture and cultural institutions. The government can think of making such amendments in the legislation related to CSR, it added.

To this recommendation, the ministry has said that the autonomous bodies are encouraged to garner CSR funds, and funds from other ministries and also from non-government sources. And, an SOP is being issued to all in this regard, the report said.

The Committee also said in its view, a long-term guarantee of sustained funding will go a long way in creating a stable environment to implement ambitious plans.

"Artistic excellence can flourish only in good cultural infrastructure. Thus, Committee feels that private partners can also provide financial support through sponsorships, grants, donations, or investments under PPP mode," the panel said.

The ministry said the recommendation of the Committee has been communicated to all autonomous bodies under Akademi division of Ministry of Culture.

The ministry has, otherwise also, been directing its bodies to increase their sustainable internal revenue through sponsorships, collaborations and investments under PPP. A comprehensive SOP is being issued in this regard, it said.

Further, the panel also suggested that Akademis must promote rural stays and tribal stays, especially among the younger generation to acquaint them with the cultural heritage of the country. The Committee's recommendation is noted for compliance, the ministry told the committee.

In its report, the Committee also recommended that Akademis should collaborate with tourism authorities and G20 stakeholders to promote cultural tourism in India.

Akademis should also encourage G- 20 delegates to explore Indian cultural treasures beyond the conference venues, thus promoting tourism and economic opportunities, it said.

"Akademis can initiate collaborative projects between National Akademis and cultural institutions from G20 member countries. This can involve joint exhibitions, performances, artist residencies, or cultural exchanges. Digital platforms like social media handles, live streaming, and virtual exhibitions can be utilised to extend the reach of National Akademis cultural initiatives during the G20 summit and to engage a global audience and promote cultural exchange beyond physical boundaries," the panel said.

The Committee's recommendation is noted for compliance, the ministry has said. PTI KND NB NB