Explore possibility of granting one-time permission to buildings without CC and OC: CM to officials

Bengaluru, Sep 29 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday directed officials to explore the possibility of granting a one-time permission to the buildings constructed in violation of the rules without the Commencement Certificate (CC) and Occupancy Certificate (OC).

Siddaramaiah held a meeting with the officials regarding the Supreme Court directions on mandatory CC and OC to avail essential services like electricity, water and sanitary connection in the state.

The CM said there will be a follow-up meeting on October 8 to discuss in detail the legal possibilities of providing electricity and water connections. It will focus on exempting applications submitted up to March 2025 (before the implementation of the Supreme Court order), from OC and CC requirements. A final decision will be taken at that meeting.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister’s office said that even though the order of the Supreme Court applies to all states of India, Siddaramaiah instructed officials to verify whether all states are implementing the order.

“A discussion was held regarding the possibility of granting a one-time permission to the buildings constructed violating the rules, and it was said that the already constructed buildings cannot be demolished. The decision of the government should be beneficial to the people,” the statement said.

At the meeting, it was pointed out that already houses have been constructed without proper permissions and people are residing there.

The Chief Minister and others explored the possibility of regularising buildings through a one-time application.

“On October 8, a meeting will be held with the Chief Secretary of the Government, the concerned Departmental Ministers, the Advocate General of the Government, the Legal Advisors of the Chief Minister, and the concerned officials to discuss in detail the legal possibilities of providing electricity and water connections by exempting from OC and CC for the applications submitted up to March 2025 before the implementation of the Supreme Court order, and an appropriate decision will be taken,” the statement said. PTI GMS GMS ROH