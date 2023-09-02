Explore possibility of linking beneficiaries data with Aadhaar: Punjab minister to officials

Chandigarh, Sep 2 (PTI) Punjab Governance Reforms and Public Grievances Minister Aman Arora on Saturday directed his department officials to explore the feasibility of unifying data related to the beneficiaries of various schemes by linking it with Aadhaar.

This extensive process will also integrate the entire data on a common platform, which will help to weed out the bogus beneficiaries, he said in an official statement here.

Chairing a meeting here, Arora asked the officials to select some departments to study the possibility of the proposed project under which the data of the selected departments would be clubbed and made available on a common platform so that any department could access it as and when required.

The concerned beneficiary will not have to furnish those documents again and this will also cut down the paperwork, he added.

Arora further said the proposed project's main objective is to facilitate retrieval of data specific to a person that was already recorded in the system, as presently there is no system using which data can be retrieved from the different departments.

Whenever any citizen, for instance, has to apply for a new service or programme, he or she is asked to furnish all the data time and again, the minister said, adding this is not only cumbersome but a waste of time.

Meanwhile, Tejveer Singh, Principal Secretary, Governance Reforms and Public Grievances, asked the officials concerned to initiate the process in this regard so that a pilot project to bring data from some key departments could be initiated at the earliest.