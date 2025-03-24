Explore ways to manage Polavaram-Banakacherla project under operation model: CM to officials

Amaravati, Mar 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials to explore the feasibility of managing the Polavaram-Banakacherla linkage project under an operation model to reduce financial burden.

He suggested generating electricity for lifting Godavari waters through pumped storage and solar plants in a review meeting at the state secretariat, emphasising the need for swift approvals with Water Resources Department officials.

"The Polavaram-Banakacherla project, costing Rs 81,900 crore, includes 368.60 km of open canals, a 20.5 km main tunnel, and 17 km of pipelines, requiring 54,000 acres of land, including 15,300 acres of forest," Naidu said in a press release late Monday.

The TDP supremo said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) must be completed by June 20, and Central Water Commission (CWC) approval should be secured by October 20.

He further instructed the officials to obtain environmental clearances at the earliest to ensure the project's timely execution.

Naidu said that the project would be executed in three segments using nine lifts and 3,377 MW of electricity, adding that the Bollapalle reservoir, a key component, would have a live storage capacity of 152 TMC.

Following the completion, the project would provide irrigation to 12.4 lakh hectares, benefiting villages along the 400 km canal route.

This mega project would also generate 430 MW of electricity and support fisheries in the Bollapalli reservoir while officials estimated an annual economic benefit of Rs 12,294 crore, Naidu noted. PTI COR STH NB