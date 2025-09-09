Exploring all ways to open Srinagar-Jammu highway: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Sep 9 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Tuesday said the government was exploring measures to restore Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at the earliest, and was also probing long-term solutions to prevent its closure in peak seasons.

Abdullah made the remarks while interacting with a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Fruits and Vegetable Processing and Integrated Cold Chain Association (JKPICCA) here, an official spokesperson said.

The delegation called on Abdullah at Raabita Public Outreach Office, and raised the issue of closure of the national highway amid the peak fruit season, he said.

The delegation sought immediate intervention of the government to ensure uninterrupted movement of fruit and vegetable trucks from Kashmir to mandis outside the Union Territory, the spokesperson said.

He said the delegation sought no arbitrary halts of their trucks, alternate routes, a transport corridor, priority movement status for fruit trucks, as well as immediate start of the railway cargo service to ensure faster transportation of the valley's fruit produce to national markets.

The chief minister assured the members that the government is fully aware of the gravity of the situation and the national highway restoration is being monitored on an hourly basis.

He also assured the delegation that the introduction of railway cargo service for fruit produce has already been raised with the Union Ministry of Railways. Also, additional rakes have been requested from them for smooth transportation of fruit produce, he added.

The 270-km Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained closed for vehicular traffic for the ninth consecutive day on Tuesday, with work underway on war-footing to restore a badly damaged 250-metre stretch in the Udhampur district.

The highway has been closed due to multiple blockades since August 26, when torrential rains, flash floods, and landslides hit the region. It was reopened for traffic for a few hours on August 30.

In total, the highway has been closed for 15 days since last month. PTI SSB VN VN