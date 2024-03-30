Exploring legal options: Borah on Himanta’s claim of Cong chief joining BJP

Guwahati, Mar 30 (PTI) Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah said on Saturday that he is exploring legal options against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the latter’s assertion that Borah will join the BJP.

“I have discussed with my lawyer and he will let me know how to go about it,” Borah told PTI here.

Sarma has been making statements before the media, claiming that Borah will be joining the ruling BJP by early next year.

Refuting the claim, Borah said, “The CM is publicly announcing time and again that he is ready to give me minister’s post, even chief ministership. But, I want to tell the people of Assam that I am not in politics for personal interest. I am here because of my ideology, commitment to people and the society.” He also wondered how the people will benefit if he becomes a part of the BJP.

Stating that he and Sarma were in the Congress together, Borah added: “In 2014, when the wave was in favour of the BJP, Sarma understood it and joined the saffron party. I understood it, too, but I did not join that party as I am not someone who goes with the wave.” PTI SSG RBT