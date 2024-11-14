Exploring opportunities to integrate AI for efficiency, sustainability, security: NCRTC MD

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The NCRTC is exploring opportunities to integrate AI into its systems to enhance efficiency, sustainability and security, Managing Director Shalabh Goel has said.

Goel said in a written interview that digitalisation and technological advancements were key focus areas for the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), enhancing both project execution and passenger facilitation.

The urban transporter has implemented European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2 over the LTE backbone for the first time in the world, which includes automatic train protection and automatic train supervision sub-systems. Platform screen doors are also integrated with the ETCS signalling system for enhanced passenger safety, he said.

"Since inception, the NCRTC leveraged technology to deliver a truly commuter-centric project. We are actively exploring opportunities to integrate AI into our systems to enhance efficiency, sustainability and security," Goel told PTI.

"Our goal is to utilise AI to improve asset management, streamline scheduling, reduce operational costs, and strengthen safety protocols, ultimately driving long-term value and performance across our operations," he further said.

According to Goel, the 42-kilometre stretch from Sahibabad to Meerut South of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), covering nine stations, is already open for public use. Construction of the remaining portion of the corridor is on track to meet the 2025 deadline for full operation.

Civil construction for key stations in the Delhi section such as Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar is nearing completion. Viaduct construction in the Uttar Pradesh section is nearing completion. Tunnel construction at all three underground stations in Meerut is complete, with final finishing work underway, he said.

Goel further said the operational section from Sahibabad to Meerut South had seen a steady increase in daily commuters.

Currently, trends indicate a mix of officegoers, students, women, senior citizens, and those travelling for business and leisure activities, he said.

"To further boost footfall, the NCRTC is focusing on raising awareness about this new-age comfortable, efficient and reliable transit service and enhancing last-mile connectivity. Over 30 lakh passengers have travelled on the Namo Bharat trains since the start of operations and the number is set to grow further as we operationalise more sections in a phased manner with full commissioning by 2025," Goel said.

To ensure the long-term financial sustainability of this capital-intensive project, the NCRTC has been exploring avenues for increasing non-fare box revenue, both from conventional and innovative methods, by benchmarking domestic and international best practices, the managing director said.

"These initiatives include implementation of transit oriented development, land value capture, and value capture financing. We have also made significant progress in bringing together all the stakeholders and aligning them with this larger objective," he said.

Recently, the NCRTC began trial runs of the Namo Bharat train on the Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar section.

In this section, there will be integration of the RRTS with Delhi Metro, railway station, and ISBT (Inter-State Bus Terminal).

Once the Delhi section -- Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar stations -- opens, passenger numbers are expected to surge.

This section will significantly enhance connectivity, offering commuters a seamless journey across Delhi, Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Meerut, contributing to a steady rise in daily ridership, Goel said.

When asked how metro lines would help Namo Bharat get more commuters, Goel said that in comparison to the existing metro, bus, and rail services such as the Vande Bharat, the RRTS was positioned differently.

It is designed as a high-speed, high-frequency and high-throughput rail-based system, specifically for regional or inter-city commutes with longer travel lengths, typically 50 or 100 kilometres.

"The distance between RRTS stations are around five to seven kilometres, which is significantly longer compared to metro systems, where the distance is around 1-1.5 kilometres. This makes RRTS a distinct product that caters to the specific requirements of regional commutes. It's important to note that existing urban transit systems such as metro and bus systems will complement the Namo Bharat services, and vice versa," he said.

The integration of Delhi Metro with the RRTS will significantly boost commuter numbers by providing seamless connectivity across the NCR. Key interchange stations such as Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar and New Ashok Nagar will facilitate smooth transfers between Delhi Metro and the RRTS, providing seamless connectivity, he said.

For instance, the Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station will serve as a major hub, connecting Delhi Metro, Indian Railways, and the ISBT, allowing commuters to switch modes of transport effortlessly. This efficient multi-modal integration is crucial for reducing travel time and improving accessibility, making public transport a more attractive option for daily commuters, the top official added. PTI NIT SZM