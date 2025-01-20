Exploring possibilities to pay AI platforms for free use by people: Andhra CM

Amaravati, Jan 20 (PTI) Advocating for everyone to adopt Artificial Intelligence, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Monday in Zurich, Switzerland, that he envisions a setup where the government would pay AI providers to allow people to use those platforms for free.

Addressing a gathering of Telugu NRIs from a dozen European countries, Naidu encouraged the people of the state to make use of ChatGPT.

"I am thinking of a model where the Government of India or the Andhra Pradesh government can pay AI providers a lump sum amount to enable everyone to adopt AI," the CM said at a meeting with the Telugu diaspora before heading to Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF).

According to Naidu, some AI platforms are currently free to use, while others require payment.

"At least one person, or everyone in a family, should adopt AI. At one point, I spoke about IT. Now, if you need to make a decision, immediately ask ChatGPT. Ask questions, and it will answer. Ultimately, your mind will also be stimulated," said Naidu.

When arriving at a decision, he said that a person who consults 10 people will make the correct decision, unlike someone who doesn’t consult anyone. Now, people who cannot talk to 10 people should consult ChatGPT or AI, he said.

Naidu, referring to Jews, said he had heard of their dominance wherever he went and challenged Telugu NRIs to achieve greater success in the future.

"The Jewish population is only 1.2 crore, India's population is 145 crore, and the Telugu population is 10 crore. If three to four crore Telugu people spread across the world, you can win the world. I have no doubt about it," he said.

"At one point, wherever I went, people would always talk about Jews. They’d say, 'There are just one or two Jews in the village, but they control everything because of their political donations and charity work. That’s why they’re respected'," he added.

Advising Telugu NRIs to prosper and excel wherever they are, Naidu urged them to create wealth and expressed his faith that they would achieve it.

Naidu further highlighted the population and aging crises affecting several wealthy countries and emphasised the importance of population management.

According to the CM, India will emerge as the world’s number one or two country by 2047 and reminded Telugu NRIs not to forget their motherland while remaining loyal to the countries they live in.

Moreover, he observed that the state is poised to become a green hydrogen hub and called on the Telugu diaspora to share ideas based on the best practices and knowledge they have gained in various countries.

Naidu arrived in Zurich, Switzerland, on Monday as part of his visit to the WEF, the government said.

At Zurich Airport, members of the Europe TDP Forum and Telugu NRIs gave a grand welcome to the Chief Minister-led delegation, which includes IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Industries Minister TG Bharat, and other officials, according to an official press release.

Naidu and Lokesh interacted with Telugu NRIs and Europe TDP Forum members at the airport.

"In some time, the chief minister and ministers will meet investors in Zurich," the release added.

Additionally, Naidu met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the neighboring state's IT Minister D Sridhar Babu at the airport.

Both the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh CMs are attending the WEF to attract investments to their respective states.

Naidu is on a four-day visit to Davos from January 20 to 24 to promote 'Brand Andhra' and showcase the state to attract investments. PTI STH SSK KH