Explosion at chemical factory in Karnataka, two killed

Mandya (Karnataka), Feb 15 (PTI) Two people were killed and four others severely injured following a chemical storage tank explosion at a factory near Karekatte village here on Sunday, police said.

The blast allegedly took place while the Chemical factory was being relocated.

According to the police sources, two workers died on the spot. The injured have been admitted to the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences here.

The facility had been in the process of moving its materials from Karekatte to a new location for some time now, and the accident occurred on Sunday while the chemical tank was being cleared, police said, adding that the investigation is on.

Locals have raised an alarm about the factory's safety record, citing a toxic gas leak in 2022, which damaged crops in nearby areas and left two dogs dead.

It also had a negative impact on the health of the people living nearby.

Following strong opposition from the farmers and locals, and the intervention of local MLA and district administration, the factory's operations came to a halt and therefore, the owners had reportedly decided to move the factory to another location, they said. PTI KSU ROH