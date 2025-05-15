Explosion at ETP triggers panic, about 20 fall sick after inhaling toxic fumes

Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu), May 15 (PTI) About 20 residents near the SIPCOT industrial estate here complained of dizziness, nausea, and eye irritation after they allegedly inhaled toxic fumes following an explosion at the Effluent Treatment Plant tank of a dyeing factory in the estate on Thursday.

They were rushed to the government hospital in Cuddalore for treatment. They were, however, stated to be out of danger, police said.

According to the residents, the water contaminated with chemicals entered their houses triggering a panic.

"The explosion occurred early in the morning at a tank with a capacity of 2.5 lakh litres, in one of the dyeing units. The mishap led to the hot water entering into the nearby residences in Kudikadu," a senior police official said.

Officials from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and the district administration were assessing the environmental and health impact in the locality. PTI JSP ROH