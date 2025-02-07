Explosion at firecracker factory in Bengal's Nadia

Kolkata, Feb 7 (PTI) An explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Nadia district of West Bengal on Friday, resulting in the injury of a few people, a police officer said.

The factory was located in a congested residential area of Kalyani, he said.

"Our officers are inspecting the incident. The cause of the explosion is not known. A few people were injured. They have been sent to a nearby hospital," the officer told PTI.

Firefighters were trying to douse the blaze, he added. PTI SCH NN