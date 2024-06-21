Explosion at firecracker unit in Solapur; nobody injured

Mumbai, Jun 21 (PTI) An explosion occurred following a fire at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Maharashtra's Solapur district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at 10 am at the unit located at Ghari village in Barshi taluka, around 370 km from Mumbai, an official said.

No casualties were reported as the unit was shut due to the rainy season, he said.

After the incident, Barshi police officials and personnel of the local fire brigade rushed to the spot and launched a firefighting operation, he said.

"The raw material required to make firecrackers, which was kept in two rooms, caught fire and led to an explosion," he said.

As the factory was shut, police and fire brigade officials conducted a search at the unit to ensure that there were no casualties, he said.

Besides the police and fire brigade, a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team also reached the spot, he said, adding that a probe was on. PTI DC NP