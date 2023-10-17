Explosion in building housing soap-making unit in Meerut, four killed

Meerut (UP), Oct 17 (PTI) Four workers were killed on Tuesday while five others injured when a building housing a soap-making unit collapsed following an explosion, officials said.

A magisterial probe has been ordered into the incident that took place in a residential area.

Some machines used in manufacturing of soap were found at the spot in Lohia Nagar locality, which indicate that either soap was manufactured in the house or its packaging was being done here, District Magistrate Deepak Meena told reporters here.

"All the injured persons were taken to a medical college, where four persons succumbed to injuries," he said.

Asked whether firecrackers were being manufactured in the building, the DM said, "I have already said in clear terms that no firecracker was manufactured here." It was a godown where soap was being made and there was some machinery related to it, he said.

Meena also said, "The house where the explosion took place belongs to Sanjay Gupta. He had given the house on rent to someone." The soap factory was operating from the ground floor.

According to the DM, the house was completely destroyed in the incident.

He said a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident.The matter will be probed by the Additional District Magistrate (city) and four other officers.

A report has been sought within 48 hours, the DM said, adding it will also be probed how a manufacturing unit was operating from a residential area of the city.

"Some people living in the vicinity were also injured. A few passersby and two children were also injured. All of them are out of danger," the DM said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Rohit Singh Sajwan said chemicals used in manufacturing of soap have been recovered from the spot.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

In a post on X in Hindi, the CM's office said, "The chief minister has instructed the concerned district administration officials to reach the spot and speed up the relief work and to immediately take the injured to hospital and provide them proper treatment." PTI COR NAV DV DV