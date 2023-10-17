Explosion in building in Meerut, four killed

Meerut (UP), Oct 17 (PTI) Four workers were killed when the roof of a building in Lohia Nagar locality, where detergent was being manufactured, collapsed following an explosion, police said.

Five persons were injured in the incident, of which four succumbed to injuries at a hospital. All the deceased are men, District Magistrate Deepak Meena said.

Some machines used in manufacturing of detergent were found, which indicate that either detergent was manufactured in the house or its packaging was being done here. Detergent cakes were also found at the spot, he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Rohit Singh Sajwan said the incident took place in a double-storey building.

"Detergent was being manufactured in the ground floor of the building, where the blast took place and the roof of the building collapsed. Five persons came under the debris of the building," Sajwan said.

The SSP also said that chemicals used in manufacturing of detergent have been recovered from the spot.