Explosion in house in northeast Delhi following gas leak, four injured

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Four people, including a child, were injured in an explosion caused by gas leak in a house in northeast Delhi's Seelampur, an official said.

A call regarding the explosion was received at 11.17 am, the official said, adding two women, a man and a child were among those injured.

"We rushed three fire tenders to the spot and the fire was brought under control by 11.45 am," the Delhi Fire Service official said.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital. PTI SSJ DV DV