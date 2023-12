Poonch/Jammu, Dec 20 (PTI) An explosion occurred inside the compound of an armed police unit in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, prompting authorities to launch a probe, officials said on Wednesday.

Windows of some vehicles parked near the compound were damaged due to the explosion that occurred on the intervening night of December 19 and 20 in Surankote area, they said. PTI COR AB RHL