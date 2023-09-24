Explosion in UP factory leaves three injured

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 24 (PTI) At least three workers were seriously injured in an explosion in a factory in Shamli where old tyres were being processed, police said on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police OP Singh told reporters that the explosion took place on Saturday, injuring Ankur (35), Maheshar (40) and Ramchander (42).

According to police, the explosion was caused by a boiler blast in the factory.

The injured were rushed to a hospital where their condition is said to be critical. PTI COR CDN CDN DV DV