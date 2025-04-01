Explosion-like sound heard near police outpost in Punjab's Patiala

Chandigarh: An explosion-like sound was heard near the Badshahpur police outpost in Punjab's Patiala district, police said on Tuesday.

The explosion was heard on Monday night following which a police team led by Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh visited the area to take stock of the situation.

"An explosion sound was heard late Monday night. A police team reached here to investigate it. We are examining here and nearby areas as well. We are conducting a search," the SSP told reporters The SSP said police did not find anything which could suggest that there was a grenade blast.

"Till now, neither we found anything which confirms a grenade blast nor we got any residue of it. Our investigation is underway. We are verifying and we will take this matter to a logical end," police.

He said if a grenade attack takes place, then its residue is definitely found.

"We have not got any residue till now. We undertook a search in fields also. We also did not get a lever," he said.

However, our investigation is underway, he said.

There have been many incidents of explosions, targeting police posts in Amritsar and Gurdaspur in the past four to five months. Last month, a blast occurred outside a temple in Amritsar.