Explosion-like sound heard outside Gurdaspur's Wadala Bangar police chowki, probe on

Chandigarh: An explosion-like sound heard outside the Wadala Bangar police chowki in Punjab's Gurdaspur district triggered panic in the area, prompting police to launch an investigation, officials said on Saturday.

This is the third such incident in the past seven days. A blast occurred at the Islamabad police station in Amritsar on December 17. No one was injured in it.

The Gurdaspur incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Friday, according to the officials. They said local people heard the explosion-like sound and informed police.

However, police said nothing was found at the spot that could indicate an explosion took place.

Senior police officials, including Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dayama Harish Kumar Om Prakash and Superintendent of Police (SP) Jugraj Singh, visited the spot.

"After some locals informed the deputy superintendent of police, information was also received by the control room. Senior officers reached the spot immediately," Kumar said.

"It was reported that some sound was heard. After reaching the spot, it was found that the glass of a door had shattered and a brick was lying nearby. We are investigating the matter," he added.

The development comes two days after a suspected blast outside the Bakshiwal police chowki in Gurdaspur.

In an unverified post circulating on social media, the terror outfit Khalistan Zindabad Force claimed responsibility for it.