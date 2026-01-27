Explosion-like sounds heard in Beed district; administration says no earthquake

Beed, Jan 27 (PTI) Two deafening sounds resembling loud explosions were reported in central Maharashtra's Beed district on Tuesday, but the administration said there had been no earthquake or seismic activity and the people should not panic or believe rumours.

The first sound was reported at about 9 am followed by another at 1 pm, prompting people to rush out of houses in some places.

District collector Vivek Johnson said officials immediately contacted Kiran Narkhede, a meteorologist at the Colaba Observatory in Mumbai.

"He confirmed that no earthquake or seismic activity has been recorded in the Beed district or surrounding areas during these time intervals," the collector stated.

The District Disaster Management Authority issued an advisory, asking people to remain calm and not succumb to social media misinformation.

Resident Deputy Collector Shivkumar Swami and Tehsildar Chandrakant Shelke said the situation was being monitored. "There is no reason to panic. We urge citizens not to spread or believe in baseless rumours," they said. PTI COR KRK