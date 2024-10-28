'Explosion' near fuel pump in Punjab's Mansa

Chandigarh, Oct 28 (PTI) An "explosion" occurred near a petrol pump in Punjab's Mansa district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at the pump located near Mansa road on Sunday night, after which its owner received an extortion message on his phone demanding money, they said.

The entire incident of "explosion" was captured on a CCTV camera, they added.

The police said it is yet to be ascertained how this explosion took place and a case has been registered in the matter.

A team of police on Monday inspected the spot. PTI CHS VSD RPA