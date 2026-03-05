'Explosions kept us awake at night,' recollect Rajasthani youths who returned from Dubai

Jaipur, Mar 5 (PTI) Six Bikaner youths who had gone for work and a group of devotees from Jodhpur were among the several Rajasthani people who returned home on Thursday after being stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing tension in West Asia.

The families celebrated the safe return of their loved ones, even as the returnees shared the difficulties they faced due to suspension of flights amid the Iran-Israel-US conflict.

The youths from Bikaner recollected the terrifying missile attacks in their neighbourhood.

"Explosions near our building kept us awake at nights. We were forced to leave in a hurry, carrying only our hand baggage and leaving everything else behind," said Rajendra Acharya, one of the youths.

"We were scared but managed to reach Muscat. From there, we flew to Goa and Delhi before finally arriving in Bikaner," Acharya said, thanking god for their safe return.

Ravi Pugalia, another youth, said that their families were deeply worried.

"Our families grew anxious as the situation worsened. We had no choice but to leave immediately," Pugalia said, adding that the Government of India should assist those still stranded in the region.

A member of the Jodhpur group, who was in Dubai on a religious trip, said the government should act quickly.

"There are still many people in the Gulf countries who need help to return. The government should act swiftly to bring them back," he said.

The group expressed relief after finally reaching their homes and expressed appreciation for the authorities in Muscat.

The devotees had originally planned to return on February 28 but were forced to stay longer due to cancellation of flights amid escalating tensions.

"After bombings near Abu Dhabi airport, we were terrified. But thanks to the help of other Indians in Dubai and the efforts of the Maheshwari community, we were able to return," said Triloki Nath, a devotee.

Sharing his experience, Kailash Bothra, another devotee, said, "We were forced to spend three times more money due to the cancellation of flights. The Indian and local governments did not provide any assistance. Only the help from other Indians and the Maheshwari community made our return possible," he said. PTI SDA RUK RUK