Explosive hurled at house of KSU activist arrested in protest case

Kozhikode (Kerala), Feb 27 (PTI) Unidentified persons hurled an explosive at the residence of a KSU activist at Thodannur here on Friday, who was arrested after Health Minister Veena George was allegedly injured during a protest, police said.

The attack took place at the residence of KSU district secretary Bithul Balan at around 2.45 am, causing damage to the sunshade, windows and window panes.

KSU is the student organisation of Congress.

Balan is currently remanded in judicial custody after George was allegedly injured during a KSU protest against her at Kannur Railway Station over incidents of alleged medical negligence in the state.

Police officials said the explosive, suspected to be a country-made bomb, was hurled by two unidentified persons who arrived outside the house with their faces masked.

At the time of the incident, Balan’s father was present in the house, police said.

Vadakara police registered a case against unidentified persons under Section 3 (causing explosion likely to endanger life or property) and Section 5 (making or possession of explosives) of the Explosive Substances Act.

Following the incident in which the minister was injured, widespread violence was reported across Kerala.

Meanwhile, George was discharged from Pariyaram Medical College in Kannur, where she had been admitted after complaining of neck and hand pain following the protest.

Police officials in Kannur said she was discharged early in the morning and later moved to Thiruvananthapuram. PTI TBA TBA KH