Explosives hurled at RMP leader's house in Kerala

Malappuram (Kerala), May 12 (PTI) An unidentified gang allegedly attacked the house of RMP leader K S Hariharan on Sunday night, who courted a controversy by making a sexist remark against senior CPI(M) leader K K Shailaja and leading film actress Manju Warrier, police said.

As per the leader's statement, the attackers, who came on a bike, hurled some explosives at the house by 8.15 pm, they said.

"Hariharan said he saw fire from near the gate and then heard a blasting sound. The gang fled the scene soon," police said.

No casuality or any damage to the house was reported in the incident, they said.

Earlier in the day, the ruling CPI(M) and its youth outfit DYFI came out criticising Hariharan over his anti-woman remark.

The RMP leader had expressed regret over the remark hours after his speech became a controversy on Saturday night. PTI LGK KH