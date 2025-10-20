Explosives, poppy seeds, areca nuts seized in Mizoram in separate operations, 2 held

Aizawl, Oct 20 (PTI) Assam Rifles personnel recovered a cache of explosives and seized poppy seeds and areca nuts in two separate operations near the India-Myanmar border in east Mizoram's Champhai district, according to a statement.

Two persons have been apprehended for transporting the explosives, it said.

Based on specific intelligence on the transportation of a large quantity of explosives, the paramilitary force launched an operation in Vaphai village on October 18, and tried to intercept a vehicle, the Assam Rifles statement said on Sunday.

On being challenged to stop the vehicle, the occupants attempted to flee the spot but were caught after a brief chase, it said.

"The search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 5,800 pieces of gelatin rods, 10,500 meters of cordtex and 6,000 pieces of detonators," the statement said.

The seized explosives, along with the two accused, were handed over to Dungtlang Police for further investigation, it said.

In another operation, Assam Rifles personnel recovered a large consignment, comprising 90 bags of poppy seeds and 120 bags of areca nuts, with a combined value of Rs 99 lakh at Ruantlang in Champai district on October 17, it said.

The seized consignment was handed over to the Customs Preventive Force in Champhai for further investigation, the statement added. PTI CORR BDC