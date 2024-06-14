Explosives recovered from a Maoist dump in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma, Jun 14 (PTI) Security forces have recovered a cache of explosives from a Maoist dump in the forests of Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said on Friday.

A joint team of the District Reserve Guard, Bastar Fighters and Central Reserve Police Force's Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) made the seizure during an anti-Naxalite operation in Kangaltong forest on Thursday, an official said.

The team recovered barrel grenade launcher cells, rifle cartridges, muzzle loading barrels and wooden spikes, among other explosives, Maoist documents, and snipper jackets from the site, he said. PTI COR ARU