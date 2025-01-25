Explosives recovered in Assam amid preparations for Republic Day celebrations

Guwahati: A cache of explosives buried in a jungle was recovered in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Saturday, even as security was tightened across the state for 76th Republic Day celebrations, police said.

The explosives, including 36 grenades and three detonators, were found wrapped in a polythene bag during a search operation, they said.

“On 25/1/2025, based on a reliable information regarding the secret storage of illegal arms and ammunitions buried underground in the jungle area near Khwbra village, Batashipur under Dhekiajuli Police Station, a search operation was conducted,” the Sonitpur Police said in a post on X.

“One of the grenades had damaged pin/lever. So it has been kept in a secured area under guard,” it police said, adding, the bomb disposal squad of the army is being contacted to dispose the explosives.

Meanwhile, security arrangements have been heightened throughout Assam to ensure peaceful and smooth Republic Day celebrations, police said.

Regular search of vehicles and patrolling are also underway.

Government railway police has been conducting intensive checking of trains, railway tracks, bridges and passenger belongings, in coordination with district police and railway police force, officials said.

Close vigil is being maintained on the waterways, too, including in Guwahati.

Special arrangements have been made at the Republic Day celebration venues, with Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya scheduled to unfurl the national flag in Guwahati on Sunday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be unfurling the tricolour at Dibrugarh, while ministers and other official dignitaries will be attending the celebrations at different venues.

The state police was left red-faced last year, after the ULFA(I) claimed to have planted bombs in 24 locations across Assam to trigger serial blasts on Independence Day.

Police later unearthed "bomb-like substances" from at least 10 locations, including four in Guwahati.

The ULFA(I) and NSCN/GPRN has called for a “total strike” from midnight to 6 pm of Sunday, urging the people of Assam, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh to stay away from the Republic Day celebrations.