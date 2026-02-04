Explosives seized from residential area in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Feb 4 (PTI) Police on Wednesday said they had seized explosive materials being used "illegally" to break stone boulders at a site here.

The seized items include stone-crusher powder, live gelatin sticks, gel explosives, a tractor, and a construction vehicle, they added.

Acting on a tip-off, Hulimavu police conducted an inspection in Akshayanagar on Tuesday.

According to police, a complaint was lodged stating that explosives were being used to break stone boulders at a site within a residential layout, causing damage to surrounding buildings.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the police station.

During the investigation, police, along with the bomb disposal squad, inspected the site indicated by the complainant, a senior police officer said.

During the inspection, police seized four bags of stone crusher powder weighing 20 kg each (about 80 kg in total), 20 gel explosive sticks and 30 live detonator (gelatin) cables.

A tractor, a construction vehicle and a digging machine were also seized from the spot.

Further investigation is underway to identify and trace those involved in the case, police added. PTI AMP SSK