Expo with focus on electric mobility for NE to be held in Guwahati from Nov 21

Guwahati, Nov 16 (PTI) The second edition of North East Renewable Energy and Electric Vehicle Expo (NEREVE), with focus on accelerating electric mobility in the region, will be held in Guwahati from November 21.

"NEREVE 2025 aims to provide a comprehensive platform to advance renewable energy adoption and accelerate the growth of electric mobility in the north eastern region. The expo will highlight the region's strategic importance in India's clean-energy roadmap," a statement said on Sunday.

Being organised by the Federation of Industry and Commerce of North Eastern Region (FINER), it will be held with a three-day programme from November 21.

Key national and regional stakeholders from the renewable energy and e-mobility ecosystem will be participating in the expo, which is being supported by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), and Ministry of Power.

This year's expo will feature 70 participating companies, 120 exhibition stalls and a dedicated open display zone for electric vehicle manufacturers to showcase new and upcoming models.

It will also host policy dialogues, technical conferences, knowledge sessions and B2B/B2G meetings, creating wide-ranging opportunities for collaboration between industry, government, academia and innovators.

A major focus of NEREVE 2025 will be to empower entrepreneurs and startups from the region, the statement said.

The expo will offer direct access to emerging technologies, market trends and interactions with central ministries, PSUs and leading companies.

The knowledge sessions will further support capacity-building and skill development, the statement added.