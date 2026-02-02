Exposition of Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha in Sri Lanka; Guj guv, Deputy CM to join delegation

Ahmedabad, Feb 2 (PTI) In a gesture of spiritual outreach and cultural diplomacy, the exposition of holy Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha will be held in Colombo from February 4, to be accompanied by a delegation comprising Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat, Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi, and monks.

Beyond its spiritual significance, the exposition of the relics, found in Gujarat's Aravalli district, serves a vital diplomatic purpose by advancing India's cultural diplomacy and reinforcing its people-centric foreign policy, according to a government release.

"In continuation of the vision articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Sri Lanka in April 2025, India is set to undertake a gesture of spiritual outreach and cultural diplomacy through the exposition of the sacred Devnimori Relics of Lord Buddha in Sri Lanka," it said.

The holy relics, presently enshrined at The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara, will travel to Colombo for a public exposition from February 4 to 10 at the Gangaramaya Temple. The relics will be brought back on February 11.

A high-level Indian delegation led by Acharya Devvrat and Deputy Chief Minister Sanghavi, senior monks and officials, will accompany the relics, the release said.

They will travel with full state honours aboard a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force as per protocol, it said.

The relics originate from the Devnimori archaeological site, located 2 km from Shamlaji in Aravalli district of Gujarat, a site of historical and spiritual significance.

Explored in 1957 by eminent archaeologist S. N. Chowdhry, the excavations revealed important Buddhist structures and relics that stand testimony to the flourishing of Buddhism in western India during the early centuries of the Common Era, according to the release.

The relics represent not only a priceless archaeological treasure but also a living symbol of Lord Buddha's timeless teachings of peace, compassion and harmony.

"The relic casket found within Devnimori Stupa at a height of 24 feet from the base, made out of green schist. It is inscribed in Brahmi Script and Sanskrit language. It reads: dashabala sharira nilayâ (the abode of the Buddha's bodily relic)," it said.

It holds a copper box containing organic material with holy ashes, silk cloth, and beads. The casket consists of three parts: the body, the lid, and a knob with a rounded top.

"In it was a copper box with a flat top and base, featuring a slip-on lid that fits onto a rim ledge. The box contained silk cloth, a gold-coated silver-copper bottle, organic material with holy ashes, and black clay used as a covering. The small amphora-like gold-coated bottle had a sagger base, a cylindrical body, and a narrow neck with a screw-type lid," the release said.

The relics, along with the gold-coated silver-copper bottle and silk cloth, rest on a cotton base to ensure further preservation.

"By sharing its most sacred Buddhist heritage with Sri Lanka, India underscores the civilisational foundations of the bilateral relationship, anchored in shared faith, history and values.

"The exposition acts as a powerful instrument of soft power, fostering deeper people-to-people connections, enhancing mutual trust, and complementing formal diplomatic engagements with a profound cultural and emotional resonance," the release added.

It also reaffirms India's role as a responsible custodian of global Buddhist heritage and strengthens regional harmony in the Indian Ocean neighbourhood, while reinforcing Sri Lanka's place as a valued partner in India's vision of peace, stability, and cooperative coexistence in South Asia.

"The exposition in Sri Lanka builds upon India's longstanding tradition of sharing its Buddhist heritage with the world. In recent years, sacred relics of Lord Buddha have been successfully exhibited in countries such as Thailand, Mongolia, Vietnam, the Russian Federation and Bhutan, drawing millions of devotees and strengthening people-to-people connections," the release said.

The journey of the Devnimori Relics to Sri Lanka stands as a powerful symbol of peace, a celebration of shared spiritual inheritance, and a reaffirmation of the special and enduring friendship between India and Sri Lanka, rooted in centuries-old civilisational ties and mutual respect. PTI PD NSK