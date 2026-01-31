Exposition of Holy Devnimori Relics of Lord Buddha in Sri Lanka from Feb 4-11

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The Holy Devnimori Relics of Lord Buddha will be displayed in Sri Lanka as part of their first-ever international exposition, which will be hosted in Colombo from February 4-11, according to officials.

These sacred relics were excavated from Devnimori in Gujarat, and are currently under the custodianship of Maharaja Sayajirao University, Baroda, in Vadodara, it is learnt.

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka on Saturday also posted on X about the upcoming exposition.

"Pursuant to PM @narendramodi's announcement, the Holy Devnimori Relics of Lord Buddha are travelling to Sri Lanka for their first-ever international exposition," it said in the post.

According to the post, the exposition will be held at Gangaramaya Temple, Colombo from February 4-11. It will open for public veneration from February 5, the post said, adding, "Join @IndiainSL for this rare and historic spiritual moment!" Last December, an official source had told PTI that the government has planned to hold an exposition of Holy Devnimori Relics of Lord Buddha in Sri Lanka.

Holy relics of the Buddha enshrined at different sites in the country have been part of multiple expositions abroad over the past couple of years.

In November, a portion of the relics enshrined at the National Museum in New Delhi was taken to Bhutan for a 17-day public exposition in Thimphu.

In 2024, the holy relics of Lord Buddha, along with those of his two disciples, Arahata Sariputra and Arahata Maudgalayana, were taken to Thailand and showcased at various locations as part of a 26-day exposition in February and March.

This was the first time that the holy relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples were showcased together.

The relics date back to the 4th-5th century BC and were found in an excavation at Piprahwa, considered a part of the site of ancient Kapilavastu, by a team of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials in the 1970s.