Sacred relics of Buddha in Russia

New Delhi: The exposition of a portion of the sacred relics of Lord Buddha, currently enshrined at a monastery in Russia's Kalmykia, has drawn more than 90,000 devotees since it was brought to that country a week ago, officials said.

The relics, originally enshrined at the at the National Museum here, was ferried to Russia in a special Indian Air Force aircraft and reached Elista, the capital city of the Republic of Kalmykia on October 11.

As part of the exposition, it was later temporarily enshrined in the main Buddhist monastery in Elista, known as the Geden Sheddup Choikorling Monastery, also called the "Golden Abode of Shakyamuni Buddha." This is a significant Tibetan Buddhist centre, opened for the public in 1996 and is surrounded by the Kalmyk steppe, the Indian Culture Ministry earlier said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha arrived in Elista on Friday, and will lead an Indian delegation that will accompany the holy relics when they are ferried back to India on October 19, the ministry said on Saturday.

The exposition will strengthen the people-to-people ties between India and Russia, he said during his interaction with local media after paying homage to the relics.

In a powerful display of spiritual devotion and shared cultural heritage, the exposition has drawn an "unprecedented response" in the Republic of Kalmykia, Russia. As of today, more than 90,000 devotees have paid their reverent homage to the relics, enshrined at the iconic Geden Sheddup Choikorling Monastery, the ministry said in a statement.

The sacred relics of the Buddha were earlier to be exhibited in Kalmykia from September 24-28 as part of an exposition. The delay happened due to "certain unforseen logistical and technical circumstances," sources earlier said.

On his arrival, Sinha was received by the First Deputy Chairman of the Government of Kalmykia, Tserenov Erdni Nikolayevich, Deputy Chairman Dzhambinov Ochir Vladimirovich and India’s Deputy Chief of Mission Nikhilesh Giri, the statement said.

The sacred relics, recognised as a national treasure of India, were brought to the capital city of Elista, accompanied by a high-level delegation led by Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and senior Indian monks.

The delegation is conducting special religious services and blessings for the predominantly Buddhist population of Kalmykia, the only region in Europe where Buddhism is the predominant religion, it said.

This historic exposition, the first of its kind in the Russian Republic, is a testament to the deep civilisational bonds between India and Russia, it further said.

It revives the enduring legacy of the 19th Kushok Bakula Rinpoche, the revered Buddhist monk and diplomat from Ladakh, who was instrumental in reviving Buddhism in Mongolia and reigniting interest in the Buddha Dharma in Russian regions like Kalmykia, Buryatia, and Tuva, the ministry said.

The event has been organised by the BTI section of the Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), the National Museum, and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).