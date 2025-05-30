Exposition of Lord Buddha's holy relics in Vietnam draws over 15 million devotees

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) The month-long exposition of Lord Buddha's holy relics, spanning nine cities in Vietnam, drew over 15 million devotees, officials on Friday said.

The sacred relics of Lord Buddha, enshrined at a vihara in Uttar Pradesh's Sarnath, had reached Ho Chi Minh City on May 2 in an IAF aircraft for the exposition during the gala celebrations of the United Nations Day of Vesak being hosted by Vietnam.

"Originally scheduled to conclude on May 21, the exposition was extended until June 2 upon special request by the Government of Vietnam due to the spiritually charged atmosphere and growing public reverence," the Ministry of Culture said in a statement.

During the extended tour, the sacred relics were taken to nine cities, drawing over 15 million devotees, it said.

The sacred relics are set to return to India on June 2 in an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft after an overwhelming spiritual response during their exposition tour across Vietnam, it said.

Scheduled to arrive in Delhi around 10 pm, the relics, escorted by a government of India delegation, led by Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati will be ceremoniously received at the Palam Air Force Station by the officials of International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) along with senior Indian monks, the statement said.

The holy relics of Lord Buddha were transported to Vietnam by the special IAF aircraft from the Hindan Air Base in Ghaziabad, befitting the status of a "State Guest".

The holy relics hold special significance for the Buddhist community around the world and their exposition in Vietnam took place for the first time.

Following their arrival in Delhi, the holy relics will be placed on public exposition at the National Museum for a day from the morning of Tuesday (June 3).

A formal prayer meeting will be held in the afternoon by senior monks, the secretary general of the International Buddhist Confederation and representatives of the diplomatic corps.

The relics will depart Delhi in a Presidential cavalcade on Wednesday (June 4) with full protocol reserved for Heads of State. They will be escorted to Sarnath via Varanasi, where they will be ceremonially enshrined at Mulagandha Kuti Vihar, concluding a historic international pilgrimage that reinforced the timeless message of peace and compassion embodied by Buddha. PTI KND AS AS