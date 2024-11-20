Exposition of scared relics of St Francis Xavier to begin in Goa on November 21

Panaji, Nov 20 (PTI) The 45-day-long decennial exposition of the holy relics of St Francis Xavier in Old Goa will start on Thursday, November 21. It is expected to be attended by over 80 lakh pilgrims.

Fr Henry Falcao, convenor of the exposition committee, told PTI that the decennial display will continue till January 5. The last exposition was held in 2014.

He said more than 80 lakh pilgrims from across the world would be arriving in the coastal state to participate in the exposition.

Fr Falcao said that the holy relics of the Saint, preserved at the Basilica of Bom Jesus in Old Goa, would be carried in a procession to Se Cathedral Church, located a few metres away, after a mass at 9.30 am.

Elaborate security arrangements will be in place during the event.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday told reporters that the preparations for the religious event are almost complete. Over the past three months, the exposition committee has been working tirelessly on the ground, he had said.

On Tuesday, the CM inaugurated the pilgrim village set up at Old Goa for the exposition.

“We have set up a special administrative office and secretariat to manage the event,” he said. PTI RPS NR