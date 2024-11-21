Exposition of St Francis Xavier’s holy relics: Goa cops question 4 PFI members, one more person

Panaji, Nov 21 (PTI) Five persons, including four from banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI),were questioned following intelligence inputs of probable disturbance during the ongoing 45-day decennial exposition of the sacred relics of St Francis Xavier, a Goa police official said on Thursday.

The event connected to the patron saint of the coastal state began here during the day and more than 80 lakh pilgrims, particularly from the Catholic community, and tourists are expected to visit Goa during this period.

PFI members Yasin Nalur, Mohammad Hevri, Imran Illyas and Shaikh Rauf were interrogated after an intelligence input was received about the likelihood of the outfit indulging in certain acts to disturb peace and tranquillity, the official said.

"The four were produced before the magistrate in Marago with chapter proceedings to bound them for good behaviour. We also interrogated one Altaf Sandi, belonging to Goa Youth Foundation, in connection with this input. He was produced before the magistrate in Ponda with chapter proceedings," the official added.

The action was taken under section 126 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the official said.

Under this, an executive magistrate can order a person to show cause on why he should not be asked to execute a bond to keep peace for a certain period not exceeding one year.

Earlier in the day, holy relics were taken in a procession from Basilica of Bom Jesus to the Se Cathedral in a specially designed electric vehicle, accompanied by the clergy and selected representatives of various sections of society. PTI RPS BNM