Exposition of St Xavier’s relics culminates; event reiterates India is secular, says Goa minister

Panaji, Jan 5 (PITI) The 45-day exposition of the holy relics of St Francis Xavier at Old Goa culminated on Sunday, with the authorities estimating that over 80 lakh pilgrims participated in the decennial event.

Goa Environment Minister Aleixo Sequeira, who was in-charge of the exposition representing the state government, said people from different faiths visited the coastal state for the public display of the relics which he said reinforced India’s secular credentials.

The exposition of the sacred relics began on November 21 after they were taken from Basilica of Bom Jesus to Se Cathedral, located a few metres away.

Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao, the Archbishop of Goa and Daman, presided over the concluding eucharistic celebration on Sunday. The relics then made their way back to the Basilica of Bom Jesus in a electric carriage.

Goa Church, in a media statement, said that the veneration attracted "millions" of people, who came to pay their respects to the sacred relics of St Xavier, revered as the patron saint of the coastal state.

“People from all walks of life, different religious backgrounds, including Vatican delegates, civil authorities from various countries, cardinals, archbishops, and bishops, took part in the veneration,” the release stated.

The Church authorities said that special masses were also held during this period for the “deaf, blind, visually impaired, and the Goan diaspora”.

Minister Sequeira said over 80 lakh pilgrims participated in the once-in-ten-years event.

Thanking the Church authorities, he said, “They have been accommodative and understanding our issues during the organisation of the event and we were also understanding about their issues.” Sequeira said that as a Catholic, it was his responsibility to work hard enough to ensure that the exposition went off successfully.

People belonging to different religions visited Goa to be a part of the exposition. He said the decennial event has reiterated that India is a secular country.

He said that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant did not deny anything that was required for the exposition. PTI RPS NR