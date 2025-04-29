Exposure to phthalates in plastics linked to 13 pc of deaths due to heart disease in 2018: Study

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) A daily exposure to phthalates -- commonly used in making household plastic items -- has been related to over 3.5 lakh, or 13 per cent, deaths in the world due to heart disease in 2018, among those aged 55-64, a new study has found.

India had the highest count at 103,587 deaths, followed by China and Indonesia, the study, published in the journal eBioMedicine, found.

It also found that about three quarters of the 3.5 lakh deaths were bore by South Asia, along with the Middle East, East Asia, and the Pacific, even as use of phthalates is widespread.

Researchers, led by those at the New York University, analysed health and environmental data from population surveys to estimate exposure to phthalates across 200 countries and territories.

The study focused on a kind of phthalate called 'di-2-ethylhexyl phthalate (DEHP)' -- used for making plastics in items, such as food containers, softer and more flexible.

Data, including those from urine samples, was analysed to discern amounts of products formed due to a chemical breakdown of the phthalate.

"By highlighting the connection between phthalates and a leading cause of death across the world, our findings add to the vast body of evidence that these chemicals present a tremendous danger to human health," lead author Sara Hyman, an associate research scientist at New York University's school of medicine, said.

The authors wrote, "In 2018, an estimated 356,238 deaths globally were attributed to DEHP exposure, representing 13.497 per cent of all cardiovascular deaths among individuals aged 55-64." Phthalates have been shown to break down into microscopic particles and enter human bodies, increasing the risk of wide-ranging conditions, such as obesity, fertility issues and cancer.

Exposure to this compound has been studied to trigger inflammation in the heart's arteries, which, over time, is associated with increased risk of heart attack or stroke, the researchers said.

Findings from the analysis could help "inform ongoing negotiations of a Global Plastics Treaty", they added. The United Nations (UN) Plastics Treaty is the world's first legally binding treaty on plastic pollution.

The findings were found to align with global trends in plastics production and regulation, the team said.

For example, they said, India has a rapidly expanding plastics industry, and faces a substantial risk from exposure to phthalates due to plastic waste and an extensive use of the item.

"There is a clear disparity in which parts of the world bear the brunt of heightened heart risks from phthalates," senior author Leonardo Trasande, a professor of pediatrics at New York University's school of medicine, said.

"Our results underscore the urgent need for global regulations to reduce exposure to these toxins, especially in areas most affected by rapid industrialisation and plastic consumption," Trasande said.

For the analysis, mortality data was obtained from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, US, a research group that collects medical information worldwide to identify trends in public health. PTI KRS ARI