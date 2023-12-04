Dhule-CSMT Express engine failure hits suburban train traffic in Mumbai

Mumbai: Train traffic on the Central Railway route towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from neighbouring Thane district was affected on Monday after an express suffered an engine failure, a railway official said.

Advertisment

The engine of Dhule-CSMT Express failed near Vashind railway station in Thane district around 12.08 pm, affecting the suburban and long-distance trains between the Kalyan-Kasara section, the official said.

Efforts are on to replace the engine with an assisting engine, a spokesperson of the Central Railway said.

While the Kasara-Vashind up line (towards CSMT) has been affected, Kasara-bound trains are running as per schedule, said Dr Shivraj Manaspur, chief public relations officer of Central Railway.

A Kasara-CSMT local and 12168 Varanasi-LTT Express train were held up behind the Dhule-CSMT Express in the Kasara-Igatpuri section, he said.

According to commuters, the suburban trains beyond Kalyan station are delayed by 15 to 20 minutes.