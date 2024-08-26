Express train engine glitch delays Mumbai-bound local services on main line

Mumbai: A technical glitch in the engine of CSMT-bound Latur Express near Kalwa station in Thane district on Monday morning affected local train services towards Mumbai on the main line, officials said.

Local trains headed towards CSMT were delayed by at least 15-20 minutes during the morning rush hour on the first day of the week.

Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, Swapnil Nila, said Latur Express was detained at Kalwa station due to brake "pressure trouble" in its engine for around 20 minutes at around 8.30 am before it was moved to Thane station.

The Nagpur-CSMT Duranto Express trailing Latur Express was detained behind for approximately about 20 minutes.

Commuter activists have raised questions about Central Railway's operational decisions.

The activists specifically criticised Central Railway for operating CSMT-bound mail/express trains on the fast corridor via Kalwa station, despite the availability of the 5th and 6th tracks between Kalyan and Thane stations.

They argued that using the additional tracks could help alleviate congestion and reduce delays for long-distance trains.

Notably, commuters faced hardships on August 20 when local train services on the Ambernath-Karjat section of the main line remained suspended for 10 hours due to protests at Badlapur railway station in Thane district.

Central Railway, one of the busiest railway zones in the country, operates more than 1,800 suburban services daily across its four main corridors: Main, Harbour, Trans-Harbour, and Belapur-Uran.

These services collectively ferry around 40 lakh commuters every day, making timely and efficient operations crucial to the daily lives of millions.