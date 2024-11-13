Expression of Interest issued for setting up FM radio stations in 234 uncovered towns: Official

Hyderabad, Nov 13 (PTI) Expression of Interest from the interested parties for setting up FM Radio stations in 234 uncovered towns has been issued by the Centre and an auction for them will be held in the coming days, said Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday here.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference, Jaju also said the Central government has decided to set up an Indian institute of creative technologies in Mumbai aiming at skill development and creating a startup ecosystem for the gaming industry and it will have a centre in Hyderabad also as a regional hub.

"Private FM Radio stations will be set up in 236 (234) small towns like Adilabad. For this, Expression of Interest was called for by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The auction will be held in the coming days. Today, we held a road show also (in Hyderabad)," the official said.

The Union Cabinet in August approved a proposal to hold the third batch of ascending e-auctions for 730 channels in 234 uncovered cities under Private FM Radio Phase III Policy.

Advertisment

According to the EoI document, the last date for submitting the application is November 18.

Jaju further said the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will be held in Goa from November 20-28, requesting the Telugu film industry to actively participate in it. PTI GDK KH