Betrayal of parliamentary democracy: Mamata Banerjee on Mahua Moitra's expulsion

Darjeeling (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday condemned the decision to expel TMC MP Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha in the ‘cash-for-query’ case, dubbing the move as “betrayal” of the country’s parliamentary democracy.

Moitra was expelled after the House adopted the report of its Ethics Committee that held her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman to further his interest.

“It is a shame for parliamentary democracy. We condemn the way Mahua Moitra was expelled; the party stands with her. They (the BJP) can't defeat us in the election, so they have resorted to vendetta politics. It is a sad day and the betrayal of Indian parliamentary democracy,” she told reporters here.

The feisty TMC boss alleged that the BJP didn’t allow Moitra to even explain her stand.

After a heated debate over the panel report during which Moitra was not allowed to speak, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to expel the TMC member for "unethical conduct", which was adopted by a voice vote.

“But, she (Moitra) will return to Parliament with a bigger mandate. The BJP thinks the party can do whatever it wants as they have a brute majority. They must keep in mind that a day might come when they may not be in power,” Banerjee said.