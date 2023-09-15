Extend admission deadline for reserved category students till all seats are filled: Delhi minister to DU VC

New Delhi, Sept 15 (PTI) Delhi Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand on Friday wrote to Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh urging him to extend the deadline for admissions of reserved category students till all the seats for them are filled up.

He also sought details of the total number of undergraduate seats and the allocation of seats to both general and reserved category students.

The admission process is underway. "It has come to my notice that the seats of undergraduate programmes kept reserved for the SC/ST/OBC category students as per their respective percentage of quota fixed by the government could not be filled till now," Anand wrote to the vice-chancellor.

Since the admission process is stated to be coming to an end, it would adversely affect the prospects of the students aspiring to pursue undergraduate programmes at Delhi University, he said.

"I would like you to ensure that the admission window is kept open till SC/ST/OBC students are admitted against all the available reserved vacant seats," the minister added.