Extend better treatment for diarrhoea patients in Srikakulam: Andhra CM

Amaravati, Dec 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials to ensure better treatment for diarrhoea patients in Srikakulam district.

Naidu instructed authorities to conduct a door-to-door survey of diarrhoea cases in Santhabommali mandal and investigate the reasons behind the spread of the disease, a statement said.

"The chief minister directed officials to ensure better treatment facilities for diarrhoea patients and study the situation in neighbouring villages as well," the statement added.

Officials informed Naidu that nine people had been affected and admitted to Tekkali government hospital, and that one person, Chinna Rao (70), had died due to multiple organ dysfunction and a heart attack.

As part of remedial measures, drinking water is being supplied through tankers, and Panchayat and medical personnel have been deployed in the village to carry out the survey, the officials said. PTI STH SSK