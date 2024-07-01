Extend helping hand towards reconstruction and rebuilding of Andhra Pradesh: NDA constituent TDP

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha on Monday to extend a helping hand towards the reconstruction and rebuilding of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, the leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a constituent of the ruling National Democratic Alliance, highlighted the need for setting new goals in the new government and giving a push to improve rural infrastructure, education, healthcare and digital facilities.

"Now that the elections are over, I want to request the prime minister and other Cabinet ministers to extend a helping hand towards the reconstruction and rebuilding of Andhra Pradesh," he said.

"There are two issues – the first is the revenue deficit that AP is facing, the finance minister should release it. The second is the debt we are facing to the tune of Rs 13.5 lakh crore. I want ministers sitting here to actually address these issues," Devarayalu added.

The TDP MP also emphasized the need for continued progress and new targets to address various issues in India, particularly in its rural areas.

Devarayalu highlighted the importance of setting new goals for improved rural infrastructure.

"NDA will not sit on these achievements; we need new targets for ourselves and we need to give more push to rural infrastructure. We need to invest in rural education, rural healthcare, and rural digital infrastructure," he said.

He also stressed the necessity of doubling farmers' incomes rather than merely contemplating it.

"We need to take on unemployment and create more jobs for the youth. We also need to do more in the manufacturing sector. The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme is a good start, but we need to remember that our MSMEs are working with one of the highest interest rates, difficult labour laws, and some of the costliest logistics anywhere in the world," Devarayalu added.

The MP urged for collaborative efforts to devise solutions to these challenges.

He called on the government to address these issues to build a strong and prosperous India, stating, "The government needs to address these issues to build a strong 'Viksit Bharat.' TDP supports you in this endeavour. The people of Andhra want to work with you." A Raja, who was presiding over the session, noted Devarayalu's position within the NDA, suggesting that the TDP MP could directly take up these issues with the ministers.