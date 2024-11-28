Extension to Waqf panel to enable more stakeholders to place their views: TMC's Kalyan Banerjee

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee on Thursday welcomed the extension granted to the joint parliamentary committee examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and said it would enable many more stakeholders, including states, to place their views.

The Lok Sabha on Thursday adopted a resolution to extend the tenure of the Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill till the last day of the Budget Session next year.

Committee chairperson and BJP leader Jagdambika Pal moved the resolution in the Lok Sabha, which approved it with a voice vote.

Banerjee, a member of the panel, said, "Yesterday (Wednesday), in the JPC (joint parliamentary committee) meeting, a resolution was moved for extension and it had to be placed before the Lok Sabha. Accordingly, the honourable chairman moved that motion for extension of time for submission of the report and that time has been extended till the last day of the Budget Session." "Now, stakeholders will get the chance to place their views before the JPC and we will also get the chance to examine them," he said.

"So many state governments have not yet been heard. They will get the chance to place their views. Thereafter, clause-wise discussion shall take place and then we'll see the draft report and what is there," he added.

The panel's meetings have become a virtual battleground between the opposition and the ruling party members.

On Wednesday, the opposition members staged a walkout and slammed Pal for asserting that the panel's draft report was ready.

The opposition parties have stridently criticised the amendments proposed by the Bill in the existing Waqf Act, alleging that they violated the religious rights of Muslims.

The ruling BJP has asserted that the amendments would bring transparency in the functioning of Waqf boards and make them accountable. PTI AO AO SZM SZM