Extensive research, publication needed on 'technical terms' mentioned in Hindu scriptures: Hosabale

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Thursday stressed the need for extensive research on "technical terms" like 'dharma' mentioned in various Hindu scriptures and publication of their meanings to enable people understand their true meanings.

For years, efforts have been made to harm the country and its identity by injecting distorted meanings of such words in the minds of people for the creation of 'mantra viplav’ under an agenda, Hosabale said while speaking at an event organised here to launch a book, "Mantra Viplav", authored by former BJP MP Tarun Vijay.

The term "Mantra Viplav" means 'sambhram' (ideological confusion)," the RSS second-in-command said, describing its meaning.

Citing an episode from the epic Mahabharata, he said, "Explaining the meaning of the term to Dhritarashtra, Vidura said when 'mantra viplav' happens, it destroys everything from the king to his people because it takes away one's capacity to differentiate between what is right and wrong." For years, attempts have been made to create such kinds of 'mantra viplav' in our country under an agenda to push their narrative with the distortion of truth, he added.

Hosabale said, "Max Muller told us about this place (Bharat). I don't know how much he had studied but he was appointed with an agenda.

"A narrative had to be created. That's why it was said that 'Arya' came (to India) from outside. Since they made Arya an outsider, Dravidians were pushed to the South." Such narratives were built in the country under an agenda, he said.

"This web of narratives, this malicious attempt to distort and present a twisted version of truth and history has been made in this country for the past several decades," he said, adding, "Macaulay said 'we have to create a class, who will be the interpreters between us and the millions who we govern'." Hosabale said that the Indian knowledge system is being discussed a lot now due to the new education policy brought by the government to incorporate civilisational knowledge and wisdom of Bharat into the students' course curriculum in the education system.

"There are many words in our Indian knowledge system and intellectual tradition that still require extensive study. For example, I mentioned 'Mantra Viplava', which is almost like a technical term. There are many such terms in the Bhagavad Gita, Upanishads and in our other scriptures," he said.

"We are generally familiar with technical terms from the English and European languages ​​due to our education system. We should also study the meaning, depth, scope and context of words based on the Indian civilisation.

Hosabale said there are thousands of such terms that are contributions of our civilisation.

"Words like dharma. This word cannot be adequately expressed in any other language or religion in the world," he added. PTI PK PK KSS KSS