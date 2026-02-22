Extensive security in place to prevent riots during Holi in Mathura; focus on 'Lathmar Holi'

Mathura (UP), Feb 22 (PTI) In a bid to control potential rioters during various Holi-related events in Mathura, including the famous Lathmar Holi of Barsana, security personnel will be deployed among the crowds, disguised as 'Huriyars' and ordinary devotees, to keep an eye on rioters and suspicious individuals. The centuries-old tradition of 'Lathmar Holi' in which women playfully hit men with sticks will be celebrated in Barsana on February 25.

District Magistrate Chandraprakash Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said that elaborate security arrangements have been made from Barsana to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

"This time, security personnel will be deployed among the crowds, disguised as Huriyars and ordinary devotees, to keep an eye on rioters and suspicious individuals. Intensive checking by the anti-sabotage team and bomb detection and disposal squad is underway at sensitive and crowded locations," they said.

Additionally, officials noted that crowd control, traffic management, and area monitoring will be coordinated through a control room and drone surveillance.

Anti-social elements and rumour-mongers will be closely monitored. Over 1,000 police personnel from several districts, including Hathras, Aligarh, Etah, Mainpuri, Firozabad, and Agra, will be deployed alongside local police to maintain law and order and handle any issues, they said.

Security personnel from other agencies, including the local intelligence unit, will also monitor the situation. This year, four anti-Romeo mobile teams will be deployed to enhance safety.

In light of incidents from previous years, police have released photographs of two miscreants and warned anyone who harasses women by forcibly applying colour during Holi that they will face severe consequences.

SSP Shlok Kumar said these men had taken advantage of the crowd during last year's Lathmar Holi in Barsana to forcibly apply colour on women and behave indecently. A purported video of the incident circulated online, prompting a search for them. Those who provide information leading to their capture will be awarded a certificate of recognition, he said.

Mahesh Pathak, chief patron of the Mathur Chaturvedi Parishad, issued the programme schedule for the "Holi Dola," which will be taken out through all the major markets of the city before Holika Dahan, and urged the police and the administration to strictly prohibit incidents of indecency with visitors.

He emphasised that such behaviour is completely unacceptable and tarnishes the reputation of our society, culture, and the joyful Holi tradition of Braj. He also called for support from the community to help maintain a respectful and festive environment. PTI COR NAV MPL MPL