Externed Meerut gangster ties knot in Bulandshahr, to miss reception due to district ban

Meerut (UP), Nov 23 (PTI) A notorious gangster recently externed from Meerut district, tied the knot in Sikandrabad, a neighbouring town in Bulandshahr.

However, Salman who got married on Friday night will miss his own wedding reception, scheduled for November 26 in Meerut, due to the district ban imposed just a day before the 'nikah' (wedding).

Externment is the prohibition of a prisoner from residing in any specified area or locality for a specified period.

Sikandrabad Station House Officer (SHO) Ravi Ratan Singh, when asked about the wedding in Bulandshahr district, feigned ignorance.

"We have no information about Salman's marriage," he told PTI.

Salman's brother, Aamir, however told PTI that the 'nikah' happened on Friday around 11 PM.

"The walima (wedding reception) will take place at Castle View Mandap in Meerut, but Salman will not attend because of the district ban. The bride's family will bring her to the reception," he said.

Aamir also alleged that police and administrative officials arrived at their home on Thursday to deliver the district ban notice, leaving the family no time to respond.

"We were not given any prior notice about Salman's expulsion. Had we been informed earlier, we could have presented our case in court. But this sudden action has left us helpless," he said.

The brother added that Salman has been living in Delhi for the past six months, working in the crockery business.

"Over the last five years, no new cases have been registered against Salman. Despite this, the administration took a harsh action," Aamir claimed.

Salman, a resident of Ismail Nagar, had previously been booked under the Goonda Act by the district administration. On Thursday, the administration banned him from entering Meerut for six months. The Kotwali police pasted the notice at his home the same day.

Salman had been released on bail six months ago and had since shifted to Delhi. However, he managed to reach the bride's house in Sikandrabad quietly before the wedding.

Meanwhile, police have upped vigilance for the reception ceremony.

"Police teams in uniform and plain clothes will monitor the walima and Salman's activities. If he enters Meerut, further action will be taken," Circle Officer (Kotwali Meerut) Ashutosh Kumar said. PTI COR KIS NB NB