Extortion at UP-Bihar border: Head constable held in Narhi, one still at large

Ballia (UP), Sep 6 (PTI) A head constable in Uttar Pradesh Police was on Friday arrested here in connection with the alleged case of extorting truck drivers along the state's border with Bihar, officials said.

Azamgarh Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shubham Agarwal, who is the investigating officer (IO) of the case, said, "We have arrested one Durga Rai, a head constable. His name came up in the ongoing investigation of the Narhi extortion case." The accused constable was arrested from the Narhi area of Ballia district, the ASP said.

With Rai's arrest, 22 persons have been arrested in the case so far, while one is still absconding, according to police.

The ASP said a local court has ordered attaching the properties of a police outstation in-charge, who is on the run, in the case.

Two Uttar Pradesh Police personnel were arrested and two others suspended for allegedly extorting truck drivers along the state's border with Bihar in the Narhi area, on July 25, according to police.

The action comes in response to complaints to Additional Director General of Police (Varanasi zone) Piyush Mordia about extortion by policemen along the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Azamgarh zone) Vaibhav Krishna told reporters.

Acting on the complaints, senior officials in plainclothes conducted a raid at Bharouli Tiraha in Narhi late on Wednesday, Krishna said.

During the raid, two policemen involved in extortion were apprehended, while three others managed to escape, he said, adding that 16 middlemen were also taken into custody.

The police have also suspended Narhi police station in-charge Panna Lal and the Korantadih police post in-charge. Charges have been filed against the arrested individuals and the absconding policemen, Krishna said.

The officer said the extortion gang collected Rs 500 from each vehicle.

It is estimated that about a thousand vehicles cross the border each night, which highlights the extent of the illegal operation, he added. PTI COR CDN RPA